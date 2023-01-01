Tasmanian star Jock Goodyer's stellar run of form has rolled on in front of a bumper New Year's Day crowd on Sunday, capturing the A-Main win in the final round of the Speedweek series at Premier Speedway.
The 21-year-old - who also took out a drama-filled Max's Race a few weeks ago at Warrnambool - held off a stern challenge from Queenslander Lachlan McHugh and Warrnambool ace Jamie Veal to capture the 35-lap feature race.
The result, which comes off the back of a second-place result at Avalon, second at Mount Gambier and second at Murray Bridge, saw the rising gun also cap off the week as the overall winner of the Speedweek series, netting $15,000 in prizemoney.
Sunday's A-Main wasn't without its drama, with Warrnambool champion and one of the night's favourites in James McFadden pulling into the infield just three laps in after taking an early lead while Brett Milburn also pulled out early with front end damage.
Lachlan McHugh started the A-Main race on pole position.
Goodyer told The Standard he was thrilled to capture the win for his team.
"I'm so pumped for the boys to get this win," he said.
"Getting the series win as well as the last feature race win just tops it off. It's been a really successful week. I'm so pumped for the team."
He added his form was solid throughout the entire week and was building towards a strong showing on the night.
"I never feel too good around this joint to be honest so to get the win is great," he said.
"On most nights, I've probably struggled early on in the night and then come good at the feature race which I've always felt good in so just really happy to get one for the boys and reward them for what we've been doing in preparation."
He said he was keeping a level head and focusing on things within his control ahead of the Victorian Sprintcar titles on Monday night and the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic later this month.
"They're all really good confidence boosters but you're never guaranteed anything in this sport," he said.
A heavy fog blanketed the track for the majority of the evening, but the Tasmanian said it didn't hinder any race plans.
"Usually when this stuff happens the track will start chopping up and get more grippier than what it does, but it wasn't too bad a race track by the end of the night," he said.
In other results across a thrilling night of racing, Brendan Quinn took out the Sprintcars D-Main, Brendan Guerin took out the C-Main while Brock Hallett enjoyed a strong night by winning the B-Main.
