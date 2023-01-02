The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Fish and chip shop forced to close doors, potatoes "flying off shelves" at Illowa business

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 2 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volcano Produce owner Ben Pohlner and farm manager Derek Burn have plenty of potatoes on offer, despite a widespread shortage. Picture by Anthony Brady

When the chips are down, you make your own.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.