Twelve-year-old Taya Hanegraaf was boogie-boarding with her friend when she spotted a man screaming for help in the water.
The "quick-thinking" girl was enjoying a sunny Boxing Day swim at the Port Campbell beach with her friend Indi Bickell when she heard the tourist's desperate calls.
"There was this guy screaming out for help near the pier," she said.
"I had a boogie board with me on the cliff so I chucked it in and guided him on where to go.
"My friend Indi then went and got the lifeguards to go and rescue him.
"He was getting sucked out by the rip so I'm guessing he was in there for a bit."
It came as three other tourists were rescued by local lifeguards within the space of an hour on Boxing Day.
IN OTHER NEWS
Her father, Dan Hanegraaf, explained it was an unusually rough day on the water which created hazardous conditions.
"It was super low tide and the waves had come in all the way up to the wall nearly but then they'd suck out," he said.
"There'd be no water halfway up the pier so tourists would go out then the waves would come back in and they were up over their heads in the water, that was the problem."
He said his daughter deserved the praise for her heroic act.
"It was quick thinking on her behalf, we were down there all day watching people get knocked around," Mr Hanegraaf said.
"The kids have always swam in the big sea so it's just second nature to them so they can spot someone in trouble.
"I'm very proud."
Taya said her dad wasn't the only one who was grateful.
"They were talking to the lifeguards when I walked past to collect my boogie board then he and his mum said 'God bless you' and 'thank you'," she said.
"It's good to know I've saved someone's life I guess, the lifeguards did a bit more than me."
A keen swimmer and paddle-boarder, Taya urged others to swim within their limits.
"Stay where you can actually put your feet on the ground," she said.
"If it's a rough day don't go into the rip, but it can be hard.
"Don't go into the water unless you can swim properly."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.