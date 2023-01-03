The Standard
Port Campbell's Taya Hanegraaf recalls moment she helped save tourist from drowning

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 3 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 3:15pm
Indi Bickell, who ran to attract the attention of Port Campbell lifeguards and Taya Hanegraaf, who helped the struggling swimmer stay afloat. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Twelve-year-old Taya Hanegraaf was boogie-boarding with her friend when she spotted a man screaming for help in the water.

JG

Jessica Greenan

