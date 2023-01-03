Warrnambool residents and visitors have been reminded there are a number of areas off-limits for dogs over summer.
The Standard has been contacted by a number of people who have expressed concern about dogs - on and off leashes - at the city's main beach and Lake Pertobe.
Dogs are not allowed at Lake Pertobe at any time of the year, while they are banned from the main beach area - the Flume to the breakwater - from December 1 to March 31.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the rules were in place for a reason.
"When dogs are around a lot of people they can become unpredictable," Cr Arnott said.
"There are lots of areas they can be walked - the rules are there to protect community members."
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said the council had arrangements in place to ensure people and dogs could enjoy Warrnambool's great outdoor spaces.
"Walking your dog is a great way to explore Warrnambool, and to ensure that this does not impact on anyone else's enjoyment of the outdoors there are rules regarding dogs in public areas, particularly the foreshore, which is off-limit to dogs during certain months of the year," the spokesman said.
"Information about where dogs are allowed is clearly sign-posted and this information is also available on council's website."
The spokesman said people flouting the rules could be hit with a fine.
"Council encourages compliance as a priority but will issue fines if necessary," he said.
"Dogs must be on a lead in all public places unless declared as "off-lead" and pick-up bags must be carried and used.
"In designated off-lead spaces dogs must be kept under effective voice control and a lead carried and used when in the vicinity of another dog or within 30 metres of a children's playground, barbecue facility, organised sporting event, picnic area or public meeting."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
