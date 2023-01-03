The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Fines apply for dog owners flouting beach rules in Warrnambool over summer

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 3 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dog owner took her pet for a dip at Warrnambool's main beach on Tuesday morning. There were a number of people flouting the rules when The Standard took this photo.

Warrnambool residents and visitors have been reminded there are a number of areas off-limits for dogs over summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.