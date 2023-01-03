The Standard

Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry pleased with double-headers, concedes work to be done on track

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated January 3 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds flocked to Premier Speedway for the double-header on Sunday and Monday night. Picture by Sean McKenna

Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry has deemed Sunday and Monday night's double-header of racing a "success" and believes the public got right behind the concept.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.