Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry has deemed Sunday and Monday night's double-header of racing a "success" and believes the public got right behind the concept.
The Allansford-based track held the final round of Sprintcars Speedweek on New Year's Day before backing it up with the Victorian Sprintcar Title on Monday, which was a rescheduled race meeting following wet weather earlier in the season.
Tasmanian Jock Goodyer and Warrnambool's Jamie Veal won the feature races respectively across both nights.
The support from the public was really positive.- Michael Parry
"It took a big effort from everyone involved," Parry told The Standard. "We had a really good crowd, particularly on January 1 and a healthy crowd on January 2 so I guess the support from the public was really positive.
"I'm happy on that side of it. The night one racing was really good so we're pleased overall.
"With my role I don't get a lot of chance to get out onto the spectator mounds but we're so happy with the support of the patrons over both nights.
"We're really fortunate for their support."
He added scheduling a double-header as an annual event to the calendar around the same time of year was something he was interesting in exploring but said it would be guided by a range of factors.
"It's my first year in the role, but I would say (the double-header) was a success, for sure," he said.
"Definitely it gives you ideas in the scheduling and we'll explore that, but it's something I'll definitely consider."
Parry said he felt the new track held up relatively well across both nights of racing but conceded there was a bit of work to do.
"Night one probably had a better racing surface," he said.
"If we could have done a better job, we would have (on night two). It's always challenging having a two-night deal, it's a big effort for our team. "Track, weather, it's not like it's an exact science. It certainly was challenging for the boys but if they had their time again they may have made some changes but it's a tough job."
He said the team was looking at ways to get the surface into the best possible shape ahead of the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic later this month.
"It's a fairly new surface, so we'll review what happened across both nights and we want to do better at the classic than what we did (on Monday)," he said.
"We'll take all those learnings across the weekend and put them to good use."
Racing will continue at Premier Speedway on Sunday, January 8 with the speedcars, wingless sprints and formula 500s for the Open Wheel Mayhem event before the 50th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic from January 27-29.
