The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Nothing off the table in Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum revamp

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 3 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Thompson says the council wants community feedback about what they want to see to improve Flagstaff Hill. Picture by Sean McKenna

"Nothing is off the table" when it comes to plans to reinvigorate Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum with the possibility of a larger boat returning to the tourist icon being floated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.