Kermond's Hamburgers owner confirms plans for third outlet still on the table

By Monique Patterson
Updated January 5 2023 - 11:41am, first published January 4 2023 - 11:53am
Kermond's Hamburgers co-owner Brett Healey is continuing the search for a Port Fairy location to open a third outlet.

The owners of Kermond's Hamburgers have not abandoned plans to open a shop in Port Fairy.

