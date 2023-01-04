The owners of Kermond's Hamburgers have not abandoned plans to open a shop in Port Fairy.
Co-owner Brett Healey said he was still in negotations about a suitable site.
It was revealed in August, Kermond's would open an outlet at The Wharf in Port Fairy.
However, Moyne Shire Council revealed there were a number of conditions that would need to be met for a sub-leasing agreement for the venue, which is on Crown Land.
"We will get to Port Fairy," Mr Healey said.
"We're still looking but we haven't ruled out The Wharf."
Mr Healey said he believed Kermond's would be extremely popular in the seaside village.
"Port Fairy really needs a seven day a week business like Kermond's," he said.
Port Fairy residents expressed their excitement when plans for the outlet were revealed.
"OK, life is complete," wrote one person.
When the plan was revealed, Moyne Shire Council's chief executive officer Brett Davis said the council was aware of the push to open a Kermond's at the wharf.
"The wharf building is on Crown Land and this means there are several conditions set out in legislation relating to leasing that have to be worked through," Mr Davis said.
"Unfortunately, any changes to the lease currently in place or a sub-leasing arrangement would have to meet those legislative requirements and then be approved by the appropriate minister. We are very keen to have Kermond's establish a business in Port Fairy and council officers are working through the issues as a priority."
However, in November, the shire revealed an agreement had not been reached.
"To date only one of those two conditions have been met," a spokesman said.
"As this building is under a Crown land lease, this information is required to ensure due diligence has been completed before the sub-licence agreement can be consented to."
Kermond's opened a second outlet in Geelong in 2018.
