Plans for third Kermond's in Port Fairy revealed

Port Fairy could be home to a third Kermond's Hamburgers.
The co-owners of the iconic Warrnambool business announced on their Facebook page on Tuesday night they were in discussions to open a third outlet at The Wharf in Port Fairy.
Hundreds of people expressed their delight at the news.
"OK, life is complete," wrote one person. However, it's not clear when the proposed store would open, with Moyne Shire Council saying there were some issues with the current lease that needed to be worked through.
Chief executive officer Brett Davis said the council was aware The Wharf had been flagged as the preferred location.
"The wharf building is on Crown Land and this means there are several conditions set out in legislation relating to leasing that have to be worked through," Mr Davis said. "Unfortunately, any changes to the lease currently in place or a sub-leasing arrangement would have to meet those legislative requirements and then be approved by the appropriate minister. We are very keen to have Kermond's establish a business in Port Fairy and council officers are working through the issues as a priority.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
