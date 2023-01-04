The Standard
Business operating out of Port Fairy's Victoria Hotel goes into liquidation

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 5 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 9:37am
The Victoria Hotel in Port Fairy has been closed since before Christmas.

The business operating out of Port Fairy's Victoria Hotel building has gone into liquidation.

