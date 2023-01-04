The business operating out of Port Fairy's Victoria Hotel building has gone into liquidation.
The hotel closed its doors in early December.
Jirsch Sutherland managing partner Glenn Crisp said creditors had been advised of the liquidation in recent days.
"The landlord has terminated the lease due to alleged defaults," Mr Crisp said.
"We are currently requesting access to realise the assets for the benefit of creditors and to access records.
"We will advise creditors further after investigations and realisations are performed."
The Standard has been advised a number of scheduled Christmas parties were cancelled without explanation.
It's also believed staff were advised their employment had been terminated in early December.
The Standard attempted to contact the publican, but calls were not returned.
A notice on the ASIC website advises Mr Crisp was appointed as liquidator for the hotel on December 31.
"Notice is given that at a general meeting of the members of the Company held on 31 December 2022, it was resolved that the Company be wound up and that Glenn Anthony Crisp be appointed liquidator(s)," the notice states.
The owner of the building, who does not run the hotel, declined to comment when asked about the issue by The Standard.
