Locals fear fatal accident if nothing is done to slow speeding traffic in Peterborough

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 4 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 4:00pm
Former Moyne Shire Council mayor Bruce Couch wants something done to slow traffic through Peterborough.

Locals fear it will take a fatality before authorities do something about the speeding motorists in Peterborough.

