Charges expected to be laid after trio found with large quantity of abalone at Killarney

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 4 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 10:50am
Three people were found with a large quantity of abalone at Killarney beach on Monday.

Three people are expected to be charged after they were found with a large quantity of abalone on Monday.

