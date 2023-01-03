Three people are expected to be charged after they were found with a large quantity of abalone on Monday.
A Victorian Fisheries Authority spokesman said the authority was alerted to the offending when a member of the public called 13FISH (133474) about 5.30pm on Monday.
"Upon arrival they intercepted two men, a woman and a teenage male returning to a car with a quantity of abalone," the spokesman said.
The group was carrying a total of 14 abalone, 10 of which were found to be undersize.
It will also be alleged that after further investigation two green bags were uncovered nearby with a further 73 abalone.
The daily bag limit for abalone is five per person per day.
"Officers seized the dive gear of the alleged offenders and all abalone were returned to the water alive," the spokesman said.
"Investigations are continuing with charges yet to be laid."
If you see or suspect illegal fishing, call 13FISH (133474) to speak directly to a Fisheries Officer. Callers can remain anonymous.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.