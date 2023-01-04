The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Demand for regional properties drives up price of Mortlake properties by more than 50 per cent

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 4 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This home in Webster Street, Mortlake is up for grabs.

The property market in Mortlake is booming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.