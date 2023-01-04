The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Cyclist Matilda Raynolds laments state government decision to cut Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic funding for 2023

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 4 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josie Talbot, Maeve Plouffe and Matilda Raynolds stand on the podium during Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic presentations. Picture by Morgan Hancock

A disappointed cyclist is calling on the state government to reconsider a "perplexing" decision to slash $20,000 funding from the Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic which has put the event in jeopardy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.