TWO split rounds, designed to give players more breaks throughout the season, are features on the Hampden Football Netball League's 2023 fixture.
The league released its draw on Thursday with play to get under way on April 1.
Hampden league president Shane Threlfall said the addition of split rounds would be trialled.
Round four will be played across April 29-May 6 and round 15 across July 29-August 5.
"It is something we're trying," he said.
"The split rounds are something new so it will be interesting to see what the clubs think of it once it's been put into practice."
Threlfall said it was important to have games on as many weekends as possible.
There is only one league-wide by on July 1.
"It means on those weekends there's still football," he said of the split rounds.
"The split round enables people to still have games on if they want to watch them live."
It means the traditional two-week break between the Warrnambool and District and Hampden grand finals returns, giving the latter the opportunity to host its preliminary final at Reid Oval if desired.
"By starting (the season) a little bit earlier it enabled those split rounds to be played and still gave us time at the end of the year to have access to the Reid Oval for the prelim and grand final," Threlfall said.
"We have been able to work with the District league with their draw. We didn't have access to the Reid for the prelim this year so Gary (Walsh), Andrew (Ferguson) and Mike (Farrow) have done a fantastic job of communicating with the district league plus other clubs."
Other highlights on the draw include the grand final on September 23 and a Good Friday game between Koroit and South Warrnambool.
Bushfield-based club North Warrnambool Eagles will play two home games at Warrnambool's Reid Oval and South Warrnambool's home base at Friendly Societies' Park will be unavailable in the early rounds as its change rooms undergo much-needed renovations.
Threlfall said Super Saturdays and night games would be at the clubs' discretion and would be finalised at a later date.
He said the league would like to get the draw out publicly earlier leading into the 2024 season.
"It does take a long time... especially trying to accommodate clubs' wishes," Threlfall said.
"Then there's some grounds unavailable some weeks so it's not an easy process which I guess it's why it does take a while to get to the release point.
"We are going to attempt to get it done a little bit earlier to give clubs a bit more time to do their planning which is understandable."
Round 1, April 1
Terang Mortlake v Camperdown
North Warrnambool Eagles v Hamilton Kangaroos
Cobden v Koroit
Portland v Warrnambool
Port Fairy v South Warrnambool
Good Friday, April 7
Koroit v South Warrnambool
Round 2, April 15
Camperdown v South Warrnambool
Warrnambool v Port Fairy
Koroit v Portland
Hamilton Kangaroos v Cobden
Terang Mortlake v North Warrnambool Eagles
Round 3, April 22 & April 25
North Warrnambool Eagles v Camperdown
Cobden v Terang Mortlake
Port Fairy v Koroit
Warrnambool v South Warrnambool
Portland v Hamilton Kangaroos (Anzac Day)
Round 4, split round
April 29
Camperdown v Warrnambool
North Warrnambool Eagles v Cobden
May 6
Hamilton Kangaroos v Port Fairy
Terang Mortlake v Portland
Round 5, May 13
Cobden v Camperdown
Portland v North Warrnambool Eagles
Port Fairy v Terang Mortlake
South Warrnambool v Hamilton Kangaroos
Warrnambool v Koroit
Round 6, May 20
Camperdown v Koroit
Hamilton Kangaroos v Warrnambool
Terang Mortlake v South Warrnambool
North Warrnambool Eagles v Port Fairy (Reid Oval)
Cobden v Portland
Round 7, May 27
Portland v Camperdown
Port Fairy v Cobden
South Warrnambool v North Warrnambool Eagles
Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake
Koroit v Hamilton Kangaroos
Round 8, June 3
Port Fairy v Camperdown
South Warrnambool v Portland
Warrnambool v Cobden
Koroit v North Warrnambool Eagles
Hamilton Kangaroos v Terang Mortlake
Round 9, June 10
Camperdown v Hamilton Kangaroos
Terang Mortlake v Koroit
North Warrnambool Eagles v Warrnambool
Cobden v South Warrnambool
Portland v Port Fairy
Round 10, June 17
Camperdown v Terang Mortlake
Hamilton Kangaroos v North Warrnambool Eagles
Koroit v Cobden
Warrnambool v Portland
South Warrnambool v Port Fairy
Round 11, June 24
South Warrnambool v Camperdown
Port Fairy v Warrnambool
Portland v Koroit
Cobden v Hamilton Kangaroos
North Warrnambool Eagles v Terang Mortlake (Reid Oval)
Bye, July 1
Round 12, July 8
Camperdown v North Warrnambool Eagles
Terang Mortlake v Cobden
Hamilton Kangaroos v Portland
Koroit v Port Fairy
South Warrnambool v Warrnambool
Round 13, July 15
Warrnambool v Camperdown
South Warrnambool v Koroit
Port Fairy v Hamilton Kangaroos
Portland v Terang Mortlake
Cobden v North Warrnambool Eagles
Round 14, July 22
Camperdown v Cobden
North Warrnambool Eagles v Portland
Terang Mortlake v Port Fairy
Hamilton Kangaroos v South Warrnambool
Koroit v Warrnambool
Round 15, split round
July 29
Koroit v Camperdown
Warrnambool v Hamilton Kangaroos
August 5
South Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake
Port Fairy v North Warrnambool Eagles
Portland v Cobden
Round 16, August 12
Camperdown v Portland
Cobden v Port Fairy
North Warrnambool Eagles v South Warrnambool
Terang Mortlake v Warrnambool
Hamilton Kangaroos v Koroit
Round 17, August 19
Hamilton Kangaroos v Camperdown
Koroit v Terang Mortlake
Warrnambool v North Warrnambool Eagles
South Warrnambool v Cobden
Port Fairy v Portland
Round 18, August 26
Camperdown v Port Fairy
Portland v South Warrnambool
Cobden v Warrnambool
North Warrnambool Eagles v Koroit
Terang Mortlake v Hamilton Kangaroos
Qualifying final
September 2
Elimination final
September 3
Second semi-final
September 9
First semi-final
September 10
Preliminary final
September 16
Grand final
September 23
