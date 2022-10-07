Tiny Wren McConnell and Eloise Barkla may no longer be in their parents' arms but in their short time together they lit their families lives with so much love.
The girls' parents, who only recently met due to their shared experience, lost their daughters under different circumstances and years apart.
They are now united, determined to ensure no south-west family feels alone or unsure where to turn to for care or support.
Warrnambool's Matthew and Madeline McConnell and Nirranda East's Kathryn and Jared Barkla have launched We've Got You, a foundation to support families experiencing the loss of a child from conception through to age sixteen.
The couples said too many times the disconnect between the needs of families experiencing child loss and the co-ordination of support services resulted in even greater anguish, frustration, sadness, and even sharpened grief.
"We've Got You will provide the support, connections and co-ordination so much needed by these families - we will wrap our arms around them in their time of need."
They said their drive to formalise the project and start the foundation was inspired by many other south-west families who'd had similar experiences.
Beautiful baby Wren McConnell was born in April and lived for just eight days after a complicated birth and bright and bubbly Eloise Barkla tragically died in her sleep in 2019 at only 12-weeks-old.
The families light a candle daily to honour their daughters and said it was a common ritual completed by many bereaved parents. They're inviting community members to participate in Wave of Light, held on International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on October 15.
Residents can show their support virtually at 7pm by lighting a candle "in memory of all babies lost too soon but who lit our lives with so much love".
Photos of the candle with the name of the child being remembered can be shared on the Wave of Light Facebook or Instagram pages.
The foundation is also preparing for its inaugural Gala Ball on November 19 at Brother Fox Cafe.
For more information or for tickets go to wevegotyou.org.au
