We've Got You foundation launches and prepares for Wave of Light

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:56am, first published 5:30am
Warrnambool's Madeline McConnell and Nirranda East's Kathryn Barkla will light candles to honour their daughters Wren and Eloise on International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day on October 15. Picture by Sean McKenna

Tiny Wren McConnell and Eloise Barkla may no longer be in their parents' arms but in their short time together they lit their families lives with so much love.

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

