Work on Warrnambool's new $800,000 foreshore toilet/shower block to start after summer

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 6 2022 - 4:31am, first published 3:48am
Cr Richard Ziegeler said getting a new amenity block on the beach side of Pertobe Road was a "no-brainer".

Work on Warrnambool's new $800,000 amenity toilet and shower block on Pertobe Road will begin after summer.

