Work on Warrnambool's new $800,000 amenity toilet and shower block on Pertobe Road will begin after summer.
The council said it planned to demolish the existing building early next year after the busy summer holiday period and, weather permitting, would be completed by the end of September in 2023.
Councillors awarded a tender for the project at their October meeting this week, and the new design will incorporate timber from the heritage South Warrnambool and Wollaston bridges.
The ageing facility has been labelled an "embarrassment" and deemed passed its use-by date.
The long-overdue upgrade to the new facility will consist of four external warm water showers, three unisex cubicles and two ambulant cubicles as well as baby change tables.
The new structure has been designed to last, having a minimum life of 50 years.
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.