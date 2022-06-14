The Standard

Funds raised for Warrnambool's McConnell family helps to support others

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 14 2022 - 8:28am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Priceless: Warrnambool's Matthew and Madeline McConnell want others to have the same opportunity they were given to capture daughter Wren's final hours, like this image by the Heartfelt Foundation.

Treasured photos and tiny hand and footprints are all Warrnambool's Matthew and Madeline McConnell have to hold after losing their newborn daughter Wren two months ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.