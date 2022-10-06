The Standard
South Warrnambool bridge reopens after $4.6m replacement project

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:48am, first published 4:30am
Tim Gannon (left), Daniel Sutton, Vicki Jellie and Abel Farrell at the newly opened South Warrnambool bridge. Picture by Anthony Brady

The replacement for Warrnambool's historic South Warrnambool bridge - which reopened to traffic on Thursday - has tried to recreate many of the original's historic features.

