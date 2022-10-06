The replacement for Warrnambool's historic South Warrnambool bridge - which reopened to traffic on Thursday - has tried to recreate many of the original's historic features.
Concrete stencilling on what will be the pedestrian walkways have been done to look like the historic timber it replaces.
Abel Farrell, coordinator of project management for the city council, said not many developments had a feature like it.
"It's a new idea to town. It's a bit of a throw-back to the old bridge," he said.
Temporary fencing and bollards have been erected to allow vehicles and pedestrians access to the bridge until the railing arrives in the next month.
The bridge will not have to close for the railings to go on, but traffic management would be in place when works were carried out.
Mr Farrell said the council was happy with how the project went. "By every metric we measure projects on, it's been a success," Mr Farrell said. Those measures include safety, environment, quality, cost and timing.
Historic timber from the old bridge - which dates back to 1894 - will be reused in signage and the amenity block in the Lake Pertobe area. "It lives on," Mr Farrell said.
The bridge was built by contractor Maca with mostly local subcontractors working on the construction.
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.