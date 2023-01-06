The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool motels kept busy after closure of three accommodation providers

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
January 6 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The loss of two motels in the city has left some visitors struggling to find accommodation.

The loss of three motels in Warrnambool has left some visitors struggling to find accommodation in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.