The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool overlooked for state government primary care centre

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
January 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian government has opted not to give Warrnambool one of 25 new primary care centres despite the local hospital recording some of the longest wait times in the state.

Warrnambool has missed out on getting one of the 25 priority primary care centres to be set up across Victoria by the Andrews government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.