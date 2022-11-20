The Standard
More patients report extreme ED wait times at Warrnambool Base Hospital

Ben Silvester
November 20 2022
More people patients have come forward with stories of long wait times at the Warrnambool Base Hospital emergency department.
Several patients have come forward to report extreme wait times at the Warrnambool Base Hospital emergency department, following the story of an 86-year-old woman waiting more than nine hours to be seen by a doctor.

