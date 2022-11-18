A long-time vacant store in Warrnambool's CBD has been transformed into a luxurious homewares and clothing store.
Coco Luxe Emporium opened in Liebig Street on Thursday in a large store formerly occupied by Factorie which was vacant for a number of years.
It has proven to be the perfect size for new owner Rachael Street who had a vision of the space becoming a large clothing and homewares store.
Ms Street isn't new to retail having started Port Fairy clothing store Love Her Madly in 2014 before selling it in 2019. She then opened Liebig Street cafe/bar Tilly Divine in 2020 which sold in August.
"I decided I wanted to go back to retail and I had the dream of opening a clothing and homewares store in Warrnambool and offering something a little bit different to what everybody else has got in town," she said.
Ms Street said its decor was inspired by Hollywood Regency style and she wanted the store to have a luxe feel.
"I called it Coco Luxe Emporium and I used the word emporium for the reason that it's going to stock a bit of everything. As I go along I'll be adding lots of different sorts of things that other people don't have," she said.
"I've tried to cater for all ages from teenagers to the more mature woman. I've really tried to cater for a bit of something for everybody in the clothing and with the homewares I'm trying to stock things I haven't seen anywhere else."
It follows the opening of Sri Lankan restaurant Rankey's Zone in Liebig Street about a week ago and the expansion of children's boutique So Little Tiny into larger premises on Wednesday.
