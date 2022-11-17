So Little Tiny children's boutique has moved into new premises, expanding into a store more than two-and-a half times its original size.
The Liebig Street business has moved to a nearby shop, just two doors down from its original premises which it had outgrown since opening three years ago.
The new store opened its doors on Wednesday and its features include a shoe shop, baby feeding and change area and kids play area, as well as a spacious and pram-friendly layout.
Owner Michelle Barnard said it now stocked more than 25 boutique brands including well-known and emerging labels.
The store sells clothing for babies and children up to size 8 with the range including shoes, swimwear, hats, toys, accessories and gifts.
"I love kids and mums and all the beautiful products," Ms Barnard said. "I love shopping and creating a beautiful space for people to shop in."
