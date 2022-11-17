The Standard
More free parking flagged for Warrnambool as councillors set to push for changes

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 17 2022 - 5:20pm, first published 3:00pm
Greater Shepparton Council has voted to provide free CBD parking in December and January each year to provide residents and visitors with a positive shopping experience during the Christmas and New Year periods.

More free parking has been flagged for Warrnambool with two councillors saying they will push for changes.

