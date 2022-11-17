More free parking has been flagged for Warrnambool with two councillors saying they will push for changes.
Councillor Ben Blain wants to see free parking extended to two hours while Richard Ziegeler wants to follow the lead of Greater Shepparton Council which has voted in free summer parking in its CBD.
The Greater Shepparton Council plan for free parking in December and January every year would deliver residents and visitors with a positive shopping experience, its mayor Shane Sali said.
Cr Ziegeler praised the move saying it made the town "a much more welcoming place for tourists". Cr Blain wants existing free parking in selected bays doubled from one hour to two.
Cr Ziegeler said while Warrnambool residents were getting used to the meters they were "an unergonomic and unfriendly imposition on people's shopping experience".
Cr Ziegeler said he was always looking to improve the parking and shopping experience and he would raise free parking with other councillors in time for summer.
"I'd be working with other councillors who are in favour of it to do it," he said. "Moves will be afoot to look at introducing that ease of parking. It makes life easier, it welcomes people into the CBD."
He said the one-hour free parking at the 2P bays in Coles-Younger, Cramond and Dickson, Parkers and Ozone car parks was successful and he'd like more free parking in the city.
"It would be a really good plan. More turnover and more movement around would open up parks, not only for the locals but for the tourists during that period."
In June 2021 Cr Ziegeler said he wanted to "ultimately see free parking for the CBD without any kind of fees" and he would "be more than happy to see the end of the meters as well".
Cr Blain said year-round one-hour free off-street parking in the city centre was "too short to be able to fully utilise all the services in the CBD".
He said people wanted an enjoyable shopping experience "rather than running in and out or stopping at a couple of shops".
But while he wanted more parking to be free, he also wanted to retain timed on-street parking to encourage vehicle turnover, giving shoppers, especially the elderly or disabled, equal access, which he said was more important than revenue.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the free parking introduced in 2021 was working well.
"We think we've struck the right balance with the current arrangements," Cr Arnott said. "The uptake of the Cellopark (parking) app is really high and time limits ensure that we have parking turnover that provides more opportunities for shoppers to find a parking space.
"The paid parking means that those who use the service are also contributing to maintenance and improvements such as lighting and CCTV.
She said the city also had all-day free parking options which included the Merri Car Park (opposite TAFE), Banyan Street, Raglan Parade, Merri Street and Warrnambool Railway Station.
Cr Arnott said council froze parking fees in the 2022-2023 budget.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.