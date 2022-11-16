For 70 years Warrnambool sporting figures Doug and Joan Anderson have played their fair share of memorable games, but the two say their favourite match has been the one they made with each other.
On Thursday Doug, 89, and Joan, 88, will celebrate their platinum anniversary at a dinner with their family.
It's a small marker of a monumental milestone for a couple ready to bowl over another 70 together.
The two met in primary school while living in Penshurst before re-connecting as teenagers when Doug (then 17) took up an apprenticeship at Joan's (16) parents' bakery.
The two married a short time later aged 19 and 18 at a small wedding at the local catholic church before jetting off on a week-long honeymoon. But not all shared the newlyweds' enthusiasm.
"We came home and my mother-in-law told me it wouldn't last," Joan said.
"But we proved her wrong. It's never looked any other way, really."
Six children, 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren later, the couple are as in love with each other as the day they wed.
Joan said there were a million reasons why.
"You can't put what I love about him most in one word," she said.
"But it'd probably be everything. He's very patient and kind and loving - just good. Just one real, good person.
"We've been together for a long time. I wouldn't mind starting again and doing another 70 actually. I'd be very happy with that."
She said the secret to a long and happy marriage was just being there for one another.
"We spend a lot of time together, we have over the years, everything one has done the other has been interested in," Joan said.
"Doug played footy, I was interested in that, then he umpired and I'd always go and watch him do that. We both played bowls, when he played I'd watch him and when I played he'd come and watch me.
"We didn't go anywhere without each other.
"We've had differences, anyone who says they haven't is telling lies. But we got over them.
"Doug's had quite a few stints in hospital and when he's not here, I just hate the place. But I guess everybody fells like that - I don't want to come home when he's not here."
