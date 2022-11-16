The Standard
Home/News/Local News

State government election candidates call on Labor to commit to funding The Lookout residential facility for Warrnambool

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 16 2022 - 6:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indepdendent candidate Carol Atlmann said she is shocked there hasn't been a Labor commitment to build The Lookout. Picture: Anthony Brady

Funding for Warrnambool's proposed residential and rehabilitation facility The Lookout is a priority for all of the South West Coast candidates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.