Funding for Warrnambool's proposed residential and rehabilitation facility The Lookout is a priority for all of the South West Coast candidates.
Labor's candidate Kylie Gaston spoke about the importance of the proposed facility at The Standard's forum held on Wednesday night.
However, with less than two weeks before Victorians vote, there is no commitment by Labor to fund it.
Independent candidate Carol Altmann said she was shocked the Labor Party had not made a commitment to fund the project.
The Coalition opposition has pledged $36 million for a 30-bed facility, if elected.
"To be honest ... I can't believe we haven't got this vital piece of infrastructure here," Ms Altmann said.
"It's just unbelievable to me that we're this far out from the election and we don't have a rock solid agreement that no matter who wins the election ... we will see The Lookout built.
"I'm just astonished that we're the only region in Victoria that hasn't got this facility and if I'm elected, I'l fight for that every day."
Ms Gaston said she had voted in favour of The Lookout when she was a Warrnambool councillor.
"I absolutely support the establishment of The Lookout for the south-west region," she said.
"We need to have this facility in our region."
But Member for South West coast Roma Britnell said while Ms Gaston was speaking in favour of the proposal, she hadn't secured a funding commitment.
"I'm the only person here who can actually say that I have committed the $36 million required to build this facility," Ms Britnell said.
"Kylie you're here today as the Labor candidate and we have no commitment from you and no independent is going to have the budget to build this."
However, independent candidate James Purcell took issue with that statement.
"I think it goes without saying that we all support The Lookout project," Mr Purcell said.
"But I must stick up for the independents here a bit - if you look at what's happened in Mildura - where an independent sits, that area's been funded for a Lookout project.
"If I do get elected, I'll be knocking on the premier's door - whoever the premier is - on day one to make certain The Lookout project is funded."
Greens candidate Thomas Campbell also spoke in favour of The Lookout.
"The amount of beds that are available across Victoria is woefully low," Mr Campbell said.
"The Greens have committed to an overall boost of 200 beds across the entire state and I would certainly be fighting to make sure that we get our fair share out here on the Great South Coast."
Independent Michael McCluskey said he was supportive of the proposed facility.
"At a personal level I've had relatives that have been badly affected by alcohol so I've seen first hand what it can do," he said.
Mr McCluskey said there also needed to be more money spent on preventing addiction.
The Standard asked Premier Daniel Andrews' office whether it would fund The Lookout if elected and if he had any plans to visit the city in the near future.
The state government was first asked for funding for the proposed rehabilitation facility in 2019.
A response from the state government was not received at the time of publishing this story.
