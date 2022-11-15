CENTURY-old spoons are alleged to have been stolen during the Remembrance Day service in Dennington.
Former Dennington Community Association president David Kelson said the spoons were made as a memento of the erection of the Dennington War Memorial in 1922.
It was gifted to the association by Warrnambool and District Historical Society's Bev Moore.
Mr Kelson said they were on display at the unveiling of a new WWII memorial plaque at Dennington.
When they were packing up, he discovered three of the six spoons were allegedly missing.
"I was gutted because we put a lot of work and effort into the day, we put months of work to find the relatives of the people on the plaque," Mr Kelson said.
"To have some of those stolen was very disappointing because they're irreplaceable.
"If anyone has any information or if the person who has taken them can return them no more questions will be asked."
Warrnambool police are investigating the matter. Anyone with information can contact Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333.
