Labor pledges to build $5m Tafe expansion with 'green' focus

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:20pm, first published 5:00pm
Labor candidate Kylie Gaston pledges a $5 million expansion of TAFE her party wins government, providing a new training space for students like Jack Cotterill and Riley Thomas. Picture by Sean McKenna.

South West Tafe will undergo a $5 million expansion in Warrnambool focused on renewable energy jobs if the Victorian Labor Party is re-elected this month.

