The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Koroit gets boost from return of beloved agricultural show

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated November 12 2022 - 9:06pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Shalders, left, Damon Shalders, middle, and Tahlia Holmes, right, with their South Suffolk ewes at the Koroit Show. Picture by Sean McKenna

Carnival rides, petting zoos and show bags have made a jubilant return to Koroit on the weekend as travellers flocked to one of the region's favourite agricultural events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.