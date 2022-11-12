Carnival rides, petting zoos and show bags have made a jubilant return to Koroit on the weekend as travellers flocked to one of the region's favourite agricultural events.
The Koroit Showgrounds opened its gates to the first Koroit Show in three years after the pandemic forced its past two scheduled annual gatherings to be cancelled.
Koroit Agricultural Society committee member Anthony Evans said he was pleased to see the show's free entry encourage large numbers to attend.
"The free admission has been a big help," he said.
"To see this many people... is really great. All the young families too.
"We thank the community for supporting it."
