Eighty-six-year-old waits more than nine hours at Warrnambool Base Hospital

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
November 11 2022
A daughter says her 86-year-old mum was forced to wait more than nine hours at the Warrnambool Base Hospital emergency department before being seen by a doctor.

