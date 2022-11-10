Finding a cure for the housing crisis is something the region's largest hospital is keen to do with the shortages impacting the organisation.
South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser said the lack of housing was an issue affecting the whole region and the hospital had not escaped the impact.
"It is concerning," he said.
"Housing is impacting everyone in rural areas but we're feeling it being a large healthcare provider.
"When you attract specialist staff, whether they be doctors, nurses, allied health or other staff and then they can't find a house, we actually lose good recruits.
"It's a bigger issue than us but we know if everyone is trying to tackle it at their own organisation and we're all putting in different solutions then ultimately we'll all win because there's more housing availability in the south-west."
Mr Fraser said it wasn't just about finding accommodation, but a place to live that was also affordable.
The hospital had utilised a number of measures to provide housing for new staff, he said.
It had been able to secure access to some of Deakin University's short-term accommodation which allowed new staff to start work while they looked for housing.
"We have a lot of houses ourselves," Mr Fraser said. "In recent years we bought the Vibe apartments opposite us so that allows us to help provide more accommodation."
Mr Fraser said the organisation had purchased the six apartments about three years ago which had helped them accommodate medical staff.
The hospital has also used other accommodation providers in town to house people until they could find something more permanent.
"It's impacting on us but we do find solutions. We try at all levels to work around it. So far we've been fairly successful. If housing availability was different it would be a different result sometimes," Mr Fraser said.
"It's tough for anyone moving into the south-west.
"The reality is that sometimes people want to move with a family and accommodation is not available and they are not able to take up the role with us."
Mr Fraser said the organisation had been fortunate and it had been able to attract some of them back at another time.
"But there are positions that we advertise - and we know that people will look at the accommodation before they apply - and if they don't think they can get accommodation that's one of the factors they take into account when they either apply or don't apply," he said.
The situation had become worse post-COVID-19. Mr Fraser said before the pandemic the organisation was able to attract staff because the south-west had accommodation which was reasonably priced and available.
"Like all rural and regional areas in Australia, south-west Victoria has seen a lack of available properties for both rental and purchase since the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
"This has had major impacts on many businesses across Warrnambool, Camperdown and the entire south-west, including South West Healthcare."
