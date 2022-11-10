The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Cure needed for Warrnambool's housing shortage with the impact being felt by the hospital

By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 11 2022 - 2:07pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Healthcare CEO Craig Fraser was keen to find solutions to the housing crisis.

Finding a cure for the housing crisis is something the region's largest hospital is keen to do with the shortages impacting the organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.