The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Port Fairy Folk Festival signs new five-year deal with Moyne Shire Council

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:53pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster (centre), with Port Fairy Folk Festival Committee members Robyn Stewart, John Young, Jack Smits, Shane Lenehan and Suellen Sproles. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Port Fairy Folk Festival Committee has inked a new agreement with Moyne Shire Council to keep the blockbuster local event at Southcombe Park for the next five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.