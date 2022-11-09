The Standard
Mick McGoldrick named 2023 Koroit Irish Festival ambassador

Anthony Brady
Anthony Brady
November 10 2022 - 6:00am
Mick McGoldrick has been named the Koroit Irish Festival Ambassador for 2023. Irish born, Mr Goldrick has lived in Koroit and District for over a decade with his wife, Pam, and their three children Finn, Liam and Niamh.

Mick McGoldrick has just been given another reason to proudly fly the Irish Flag.

