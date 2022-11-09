Mick McGoldrick has just been given another reason to proudly fly the Irish Flag.
He has been named the Ambassador for the 2023 Koroit Irish Festival.
Born and raised in Swanlinbar, a small town in County Cavan, Mr McGoldrick has become a prominent member of the Koroit and district community since settling in the area in 2011.
Mr McGoldrick, who became an Australian citizen in 2020, said he was proud to be named the Irish festival's ambassador.
"It's a big honour, it's very humbling," he said.
"The festival is an absolutely fantastic event for Koroit.
"The feedback I get from Irish people who come to the festival is that it's brilliant and they always come back.
"It is so authentic and the community is really attached to it."
Mr McGoldrick has a large footprint in the Koroit community, having volunteered at festival working bees, as well as serving on the St Patrick's Primary School board.
His community contribution does not stop at Koroit, with Mr McGoldrick a prominent member of the Port Fairy Surf Life Saving Club, currently serving as its captain.
Koroit Irish Festival president Adele MacDonald said the choice of Mr McGoldrick was an easy one for her committee to make.
"Mick is a real student of Irish history, he's brilliant to listen to," Mrs MacDonald said.
"Ireland has a long and colourful history so to have Mick on board to share his knowledge of the place where he grew up will be awesome.
"Mick will be part of our opening concert on the Friday night and will lead our famous street procession on the Saturday.
"We are so excited about 2023, despite the chaos of COVID, we were able to have amazing festivals in 2021-22, which has shown how much people love it.
"The festival is all about fun and community, which are two really important parts of life."
The Koroit Irish Festival attracts a crowd of 4000 and a report by Moyne Shire Council showed the 2022 event injected $1.53 million into the Koroit economy.
Tickets for the 2023 festival go on sale this Sunday, November 13, at 2pm, online at www.koroitirishfestival.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.