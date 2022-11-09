An increase in venomous snake sightings has prompted a warning from one city veterinarian.
Warrnambool's Hampden Veterinary Clinic doctor Anthony Down said pet owners should be aware of the heightened risk posed by recent warm weather.
"There is some evidence that snakes can be more venomous at the beginning of the warmer seasons when they are first coming out of hibernation so now it's more important than ever to take the appropriate precautions," he said.
"Snakes love to hide under wood, log piles, tin, rocks and in long grass so try to tidy up anything that could attract a snake to hide in and keep grass mowed especially close to the house where children and pets play.
"Snakes are also attracted to water so it's a good idea to fill in large puddles or other water holes around your property, especially with the recent heavy rainfall."
He said knowing what to do once bitten could make all the difference.
"If you think your pet has been bitten, time is of the essence," Dr Down said.
"The longer you leave it the more chance the snake toxin will cause damage before a vet can administer the antivenom.
"We suggest calling your vet straight away to let them know you are on your way and carrying your pet if possible, to limit movement so the venom is not circulated throughout its body.
"Most of the time you can't see where an animal has been bitten, so knowing the signs to look for are important.
"Snake bite symptoms include the animal appearing weak and lethargic. They can vomit, have dilated pupils and as time increases you may find there's blood in the urine.
"Sometimes they can collapse and then appear to recover for a short while and then deteriorate rapidly which often means they have received a lethal dose of venom."
But he said there was "good news".
"Sometimes we can just look at an animal and tell it's been bitten straight away," Dr Down said.
"Other times we use tests that include clotting times and assess muscle damage. They're relatively quick but if clinical signs show that the animal has definitely been bitten, we go straight to administering anti-venom.
"The good news is that most of our dogs and cats survive a snake bite once they receive the antivenom. We are fortunate in Australia to be able to access the best medications to protect and care for our pets."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
