The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Hampden Veterinary Clinic doctor Anthony Down issues warning after snake sightings

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:22pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Down, Nicole Anderson and Xavier McKinnon at the Hampden Veterinary Clinic. Picture by Sean McKenna

An increase in venomous snake sightings has prompted a warning from one city veterinarian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.