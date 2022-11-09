Lake Pertobe could soon be home to a new basketball court but the project has been labelled "ad hoc" by one Warrnambool City councillor.
The location for the new outdoor basketball area will be near the Lawn Tennis Club and Mini Golf in the Lake Pertobe precinct.
The plans did not get the unanimous backing of councillors - with the location and prior council resolutions throwing a question mark over the project.
The council had been courting the idea of siting it behind the kiosk or next to the skate park but those options were ruled out.
Councillor Ben Blain - who was one of two councillors to vote against the project alongside Vicki Jellie - said in September 2020 the previous council moved a motion that the proposed basketball court be included in the foreshore precinct plan.
That motion, he said, also included continued discussions with the Department of Environment Water Land and Planning around the planning permissions.
"The reason for this was to ensure the basketball court wasn't actually going to hinder any future progress down in that area of our beautiful city," he said.
"It seems this is a little bit ad hoc. Where is the precinct plan?
"We haven't done it yet, so we haven't planned for what is going to be there in the next 20 to 30 years.
"How can we know that where the basketball court is going is not going to hinder any future development."
Cr Blain also questioned whether the community had been consulted.
He said the council had looked at five different sites and "with no community consultation" decided behind the mini-golf was the site with the least amount of impact.
"Where's the body of work on where we can actually put it? It hasn't been done. It's very clear what needed to be done in order for this project to progress," he said.
Cr Max Taylor said a multi-use basketball court would greatly enhance the area as a major tourist attraction, especially for campers at nearby caravan parks.
He said making it so it could be used for pickleball, half-court basketball, netball, four square, ladder runs and hopscotch would ensure it was well used.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said it was a good thing, providing something for children in the older age group in the area.
"Sometimes that is missing in that precinct," she said.
She said she was concerned about its location near the Fresh Market but felt that could be ironed out with planned consultation.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said he was initially disappointed it wasn't being located behind thekKiosk where it was first proposed.
He said the new location was both suitable and adequate.
"I think it's going to be used quite well," he said
"It's going to be another one of those brilliant assets to a particularly special area of the town."
The project will be paid for out of the council's small infrastructure fund.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
