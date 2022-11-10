Man's prints allegedly found on homemade firearm

A Cobden man has been arrested after a police raid allegedly located manufactured firearm material again.
The 23-year-old man's prints were allegedly found on a handmade handgun seized from a Bostocks Creek address last month.
That led to a police raid at the man's Cobden property on Wednesday.
Investigators allegedly found 15 rounds of ammunition in his bedroom, as well as a drawing of a homemade firearm.
He told police he didn't make the firearm and he never used it to shoot but had moved it from a car.
He said he planned to use the ammunition to make firecrackers.
The man fronted Warrnambool Magistrates Court yesterday where he sought a sentencing indication.
He is also accused of fighting a man at the Camperdown train station on February 25 last year.
He was charged with assault-related offences and released on bail.
The man then allegedly failed to appear in court on bail and was subsequently charged with that offence.
He will appear in court again on Friday.
Police said a 20-year-old man was also arrested at the Cobden address on Wednesday and charged with possessing cannabis and unrelated family violence-related offending.
He appeared briefly in court and was remanded in custody until November 28.
