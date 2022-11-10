Two school students have been treated for burns in hospital after an equipment incident on Thursday.
The Year 8 students from Mercy Regional College, Camperdown, were taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital around noon after suffering burns from a fuelled camp cooking device preparing for a school camp trip.
One student was treated for hand burns while the other was treated for burns to their legs. The school confirmed one student has been discharged.
Mercy Regional College principal Sharon Gillett said the cause of the incident was still unclear.
"WorkSafe has been notified and a full and thorough investigation will be carried out," she said in a statement.
"The safety and wellbeing of our students is our highest priority.
"Other students in the class witnessed the incident and were supported by staff members on the scene."
Ms Gillett said the school counsellors and wellbeing team would offer support to those affected and all students' families had been notified of the incident.
"The college is very appreciative of the speedy and professional response of the Mercy Regional College and St Patrick's Primary School staff, emergency services personnel and the staff of the Warrnambool Base Hospital," she said.
"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the students, families and staff impacted by this accident."
