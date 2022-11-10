Elisha Sobey is eyeing a fairytale finish to her stellar playing career, with the Merrivale coach set to call time at the end of next season.
Turning 40 next September, Sobey said it was a "bucket list" goal to play one more year in the hope of taking this year's grand finalists the final step towards a flag.
"I'm a definite, it's my last year, I'm definitely calling it," the multiple-premiership winning midcourter said. "Hopefully we can be flag contenders again, that would be awesome. I've got massive high hopes and I love a good fairytale."
Bolstering the Tigers' line-up next year will be Carly Peake, who coached the club to their 2019 A grade premiership. Peake, who returns after having two children, is expected to inject experience through the defensive end and midcourt.
"She's (Carly) a massive in for us," Sobey said. "She's got a real big voice, she doesn't stop talking on the court."
I've got massive high hopes and I love a good fairytale.- Elisha Sobey
The majority of Merrivale's squad is set to return next year, with the Tigers also bringing in the versatile Georgia Martin from Allansford.
"She's really energetic and can play anywhere on the court," Sobey said of Martin. "She's a bit like Kelsey (Perry), she's fit, athletic, agile."
The Tigers started to look at life beyond its veterans this year, with Maya Netherway and Sarah Moloney stepping up into A grade and Sobey giving further opportunity to under 17 players, who she also coached.
Peake, who led the Tigers' under 15 team to a premiership this season, will take over the under 17 mentoring role next year, which will continue to feed into the senior program.
"Carly's keen to do it, it's a perfect opportunity," Sobey said. "I want that transition from 17s to seniors to create that pathway.
"And heap of the 17s have asked about joining us for the (senior) pre-season which is really good."
MORE SPORT:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.