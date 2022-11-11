A large but sombre crowd attended the city's Remembrance Day service this morning, 104 years after the guns of the Great War fell silent.
RSL president Michael Bellamy led the service between a break in the rain.
"On this day, we remember all people who've served this great country against invasion here and overseas and who gave their lives," he said.
"Remembrance Day for everyone is a uniquely personal experience. It conjures different thoughts and emotions in everyone, whether you have served or not. This ceremony today is simple, quiet and reflective.
"The First World War was at its time the most destructive conflict yet experienced by humanity. When it began in August 1914, few imagined the course it would take or foresaw its terrible toll.
"More than 60,0000 Australians lost their lives in what was then called the Great War.
"When armistice ended the fighting at 11 o'clock on November 11, 1918, celebrations were high with emotion and tempered by grief and sorrow.
"From 1919, the days' sombre associations have never changed and in every year since we've paused on this day and time to remember - to remember and express our gratitude to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. To those that have served and also serving today in our nation's defence forces."
The service was followed by a public invitation into the RSL.
