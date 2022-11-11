Councillors have raised concerns about staff shortages at Warrnambool City Council saying it is "not great".
Crs Angie Paspaliaris and Ben Blain highlighted the almost $1 million the council was saving on staff wages at this week's council meeting.
The figure of $986,000 was revealed in the council's quarterly financial update.
"That's a lot," Cr Paspaliaris said.
"(It's) not great on one hand, but a saving if you look at it that way."
Cr Blain said employee benefits were "lower than anticipated due to how many vacancies we've got".
"This is concerning when we are trying to offer services," he said.
In May, the council revealed the great post-pandemic resignation left it struggling to fill more than 40 vacant positions.
The worker drought had extended to all areas of council operations and at the time Cr Blain warned the shortage was starting to impact services.
But a council spokesman this week said it was currently advertising 13 positions.
"In the context of national worker shortages and as an organisation with about 400 full-time equivalent roles, this is encouraging," a council spokesman said.
"There are a further 14 positions that we have classified as vacant although it is important to note that not all of these need to be filled, or need to be filled right now.
"In some instances these are seasonal roles or created in response to demand."
The council finished the first quarter of the financial year with a surplus of $858,000 compared to budget. "Partly this is a loan timing thing with some of the major projects going on," Cr Blain said.
But helping to boost the numbers was an extra $159,000 in income across the service areas including Lighthouse Theatre, holiday parks and AquaZone.
Cr Blain said that was exciting.
"One of the top unfavourables was the drop in income from the saleyards," he said.
Councillors voted 4-3 on Monday to close the saleyards by June 30 next year, a decision that left farmers and agents shattered.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
