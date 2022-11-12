The Standard
Weekend auction success for local buyers bolsters Warrnambool housing market

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated November 12 2022 - 6:15pm, first published 5:30pm
Local buyers blitzed the Warrnambool housing market on the weekend, snapping up four of the six properties up for auction. Picture: William Huynh

Four out of six properties have sold under the hammer, as forecasted rain held off to make way for some tight tussles between local buyers who dominated auctions on Saturday.

