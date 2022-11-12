Four out of six properties have sold under the hammer, as forecasted rain held off to make way for some tight tussles between local buyers who dominated auctions on Saturday.
A standout sale at 23 Kimberly Road, Warrnambool saw the four-bedroom, two-bathroom property sell under the hammer for $644,000 - more than $60,000 above its quoted range.
The house was hotly contested between three bidders among 30-odd onlookers, opening at $400,000 and rising at $50,000, $20,000, $10,000, then $2000 increments.
Warrnambool Ray White auctioneer Jason Thwaites said the winning bid came from a local buyer who will look to use the house as an investment property.
"It was a really positive result for both vendor and purchaser," he said.
"They were both very happy. Both local people, and purchaser's looking... to have other people move into the property."
A two-bedroom house at 55 Barkly Street, Warrnambool also sold under the hammer for $535,000 - within its $499,000 to $548,000 range.
The opening vendor bid of $480,000 was upped by bids of $10,000 before being sold with some negotiation to another local buyer.
Elsewhere, a three-bedroom property at 62 Bostock Street, Warrnambool was contested between two bidders after an opening offer of $380,000.
The house sold for $440,000 under the hammer to a local who has plans to renovate it.
The sun came out for the auction of a three-bedroom home at 44 Moonah Street, Warrnambool which was passed in for negotiation at $520,000.
It was sold for $540,000 - just within its quoted range - to local buyers.
IN OTHER NEWS
A four-bedroom property at 108 Davis Street, Warrnambool is under negotiation after it was passed in at $600,000 with Warrnambool Ray White real estate agent Fergus Torpy expecting a "positive" outcome.
"Overall, the results were still very strong. Five auctions and four of them are sold, it's a very successful day," Mr Torpy said.
"There's still a lot of local interest and there's still confidence in the marketplace.
"Sellers are still getting great prices, and for the buyers, the opportunities still there as well."
Meanwhile, a three-bedroom property at 62 Banyan Street, Warrnambool sold for $650,000 under Stockdale & Leggo Warrnambool realtors after it was passed in for negotiation with a single bidder at $640,000.
The house which is nestled between Warrnambool Ray White and Howden's wheel alignment business fetched below its quoted $700,000 to $750,000 range.
