Man in 20s claims to have laundered more than $100,000

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 11 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 12:03pm
Man arrested in scammers money laundering investigation

A Portland man in his 20s has been arrested for allegedly facilitating scams by allowing offenders to launder more than $100,000 through his bank accounts.

