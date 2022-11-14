"But cities of this size, 35000-40,000 people and surrounding districts, need to have not just a base hospital, but also a superior level of aged care services. And that's not just residential, but also in home care, and it means training as well," he said. "You could argue that Warrnambool needs to be a centre of excellence not just for TAFE, not just for Deakin, but it needs to be a centre for excellence for training in all those skills required now and in the future."