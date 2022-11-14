UPDATED, Monday, 1pm:
A Warrnambool son has requested information from the public to help solve the mystery of his father's disappearance 16 years ago.
Cale Jarvis said he had a "gutsy" relationship with his father Chris, who disappeared in 2006.
Victoria Police missing persons squad detectives have reopened the case, believing Chris Jarvis went missing in suspicious circumstances.
They believe he may have been murdered.
Cale Jarvis said he had no theories about his father's disappearance but he wanted the case resolved.
"We just want some answers. It's been a painful 16 years for all of us," he said.
"We're very grateful for this opportunity to have the case reopened. We don't have any further information as a family."
Mr Jarvis said the family would love to hear information to finally put the case to rest.
"We've all started families now, our father has never met any of his grandkids," he said.
"Doing all that sort of stuff without your father is pretty difficult.
"That's why we are pleading to the public to please come out and help us. If someone does know anything, something minor or major, please get in touch with police and let them know."
Mr Jarvis said there was always a glimmer of hope.
"You don't want to shut anything out completely, but I consider myself a bit of a realist. To continue my life and for my mental health I had to forget about it and move on with my life," he said.
"So reopening this is obviously reopening a lot of wounds not only for myself but my sisters and younger brother as well.
"It's a difficult time for all of us."
The missing man's son said one phone call providing information could be all it took to resolve the case.
"That's why we are doing this, putting our hearts on the line, doing it all again, putting ourselves through this pain. We want some answers," he said.
"At the end of the day we are still wondering and that's what we have been doing for the past 16 years.
"We've never had any answers, everyone has a theory and that's all well and good, but we want the truth."
Mr Jarvis said there had been no sightings of his father after his disappearance.
"That's left us in a state of wonder about what has happened," he said.
"Me and my Dad had a gutsy relationship, we were best mates. A dad's a dad, hopefully that tugs at some heart strings and even if people kept quiet for 16 years please let us have some comfort in knowing what has happened to our father," he said.
Squad Detective Senior Constable Alicia Reivers said investigators believed there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Chris Jarvis on June 13, 2006.
She said he was last seen about 6am and his Ford stationwagon was located about 8am on fire at Thunder Point in south Warrnambool.
"We have our theories about what's happened to Chris," she said.
"We are appealing to anyone who has any information in relation to Chris and his appearance or anyone who may have sighted the vehicle on the morning of 13th of June 2006.
"We are here today reaching out to the public. We believe that people in Warrnambool have information for us in relation to his disappearance.
"The missing person squad has received new information, which is what has brought us here today, which is why we are making an appeal to the public."
Detective Senior Constable Reivers said there were multiple persons of interest in relation to the investigation.
"I'm not in a position to go into that further," she said, thanking people who have already provided information.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Earlier: Detectives from the Victoria Police missing persons squad are appealing for information as part of their investigation into the 2006 disappearance of Wangoom man Christopher Jarvis.
Investigators fear Mr Jarvis was murdered
Mr Jarvis was last seen at about 6am on Tuesday, June 13, 2006, when he left the house he shared with his partner and stepchildren on Warrne Road in Wangoom.
He was expected to arrive at work, a freight company in Warrnambool, shortly after, but staff from his workplace contacted his partner at 7.30am when he still hadn't arrived.
At about 8am, Mr Jarvis' car - a silver 1991 Ford station wagon, with the licence plates RVA 469 - was located on fire at Thunder Point, in south Warrnambool.
Initial indications suggested that Mr Jarvis' disappearance was not suspicious, however, enquiries made by the missing persons squad have identified circumstances which would indicate the involvement of another person or people.
Consequently, investigators are now of the belief that Mr Jarvis likely met with foul play.
On Monday police released images of Mr Jarvis and of his burnt-out car in the hope that someone may have seen him or his vehicle on the morning of June, 13, 2006 and is yet to speak to police or has additional information.
Investigators are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw or spoke to Mr Jarvis in the lead-up to his disappearance or who may have information on his movements.
Police would like to thank everyone who has provided information to date, and continue to appeal to anyone with further information regarding Mr Jarvis' disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 300 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Missing persons squad Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said that those responsible for Mr Jarvis' disappearance had to live with the secret for 16 years.
"Maybe thinking they'd got away with it, but maybe knowing the day would come when they would be called to account for their actions," he said.
"Sixteen years is a very long time to be looking over your shoulder.
"After so long, friendships falter and allegiances change. There may be people out there who are now in a position to come forward and speak to police to provide answers for Chris' loved ones.
"We believe that there are people in the Warrnambool community - likely still residing here - who have information that will assist investigators in holding those responsible to account.
"Now is the time to do the right thing and to come forward.
"Any information received by police will be investigated thoroughly, and we will continue to search for the truth of what happened to Chris to provide those answers to his loved ones, and to the Warrnambool community."
