Warrnambool council director moving on after 15 years

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 15 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 4:36pm
Director Andrew Paton has called time on his career at Warrnambool City Council.

Long-serving Warrnambool council director Andrew Paton has called time on his career in local government in the city.

