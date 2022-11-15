Long-serving Warrnambool council director Andrew Paton has called time on his career in local government in the city.
The director of city growth has spent about 15 years working at the council and was a director for the past seven.
Chief executive officer Peter Schneider said Mr Paton had brought great creativity, energy and analytical skills to the table and had overseen a high-performing team.
"Those who worked closely with him also appreciated his sense of humour," he said.
Mr Paton said it was a privilege to serve council.
"I feel that now is the right time for both the organisation and for me personally to focus on personal pursuits and this starts with a return to the United Kingdom with family for a number of months to visit family and friends," he said.
"I'd like to thank and acknowledge councillors, the executive leadership team, and our wonderful staff and volunteers who have continually demonstrated their passion and commitment to the organisation and the community.
"There are immense levels of civic pride in our beautiful city, which is full of good people with the spirit and endeavour to make Warrnambool a better place to live and work.
"I particularly pay respect to the role that councillors play in driving the progress of our regional city.
"It can, at times be a tough gig and regardless of a decision made or position taken, all councillors deserve to be treated with respect - this is a fundamental of our vibrant democracy.
Mr Paton said he had worked with 22 councillors over his time with the council and held a high respect for a diverse range of views.
"I have been fortunate to have been supported by some wonderful talent in the city growth directorate over the journey - this of course is the secret to make one look good," he said.
"Most of all I will miss staff, particularly the good-natured wise-cracking."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
