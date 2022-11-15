The Standard and Fitzmedia Productions has put South West Coast candidates to the test with less than two weeks to go before polling day at their state election forum on Tuesday.
The candidates were asked questions on key issues including health, roads, integrity, cost of living, and education - prioritised by Standard readers in its three-week election issues survey - and had an opportunity to make their pitches to the electorate.
Independent candidate James Purcell said he wanted to finish his work having represented the region in government in the past while independent candidate Jim Doukas said an independent would bring vital change to the South West Coast.
Independent candidate Michael McCluskey said he's running because of his "long-held frustration" with how politics is run. "We need people that can think intergenerationally," he said.
Independent candidate Carol Altmann said she would put her "neck on the line" for the community, not a party. "I want to take (my) advocacy work to another level," she said.
Animal Justice Party's Jacinta Anderson said she wanted to implement policy which represented her party's values of "kindness, equality, rational and non-violence".
Labor's Kylie Gaston said she was a strong voice who would "work hard" for the south-west. "This Andrews government has put in policy for the long term," she said.
The Greens' Thomas Campbell said he wanted set the region on a sustainable path without "shady deals made in backrooms".
Liberal MP Roma Britnell said Victoria needed a change of government where she would be able to make effective decisions. "We need a person... at the decision-making table," she said.
A full recording of the candidates forum is available on The Standard's website and Facebook page with more coverage of candidate responses to come.
