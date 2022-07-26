A $36 million commitment from the state opposition is a "step in the right direction" for The Lookout, according to Western Region Alcohol and Drug centre director Geoff Soma.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy and mental health spokeswoman Emma Kealy on Tuesday announced in Warrnambool that if the Coalition won November's state election it would fund a 30-bed residential rehabilitation facility.
"It's the first time we've had a significant commitment from any side of politics," Mr Soma said.
"We've been working really hard with the Department of Health and the current government and obviously I'm hoping for an election commitment from Labor as well."
Mr Soma welcomed an increase in the number of beds for the proposal from 20 to 30 under the Coalition promise.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said a 30-bed facility was considered "best practice".
Ms Kealy said a 30-bed facility would make The Lookout more viable in the long-term.
"There's no doubt the demand is certainly in the Warrnambool region and so we need to see those 30 beds in place," she said.
"It means it's a good strong economic model and financially that means it can continue going with no question marks over funding into the future - so its not about a solution that's just getting it over the line.
"We want to see something that is here in Warrnambool for the long-term and we want to make sure it can always meet the demand of the local community."
Ms Kealy said the facility would help ensure people on waiting lists would get the help they need.
"This will go a long way to towards making sure that all of those Victorians on wait lists right across the state will be able to get that support when they need it and get it close to home," she said.
Mr Guy said a Coalition state government would "rebuild the health system" in Victoria.
"Good health services and drug and alcohol rehabilitation shouldn't just be limited to people who live close to or in Melbourne," he said.
Mr Guy said The Lookout facility was desperately needed in the south-west.
"It's a facility that every time I've come to the south-west people have asked me about, they've talked to me about it and Roma has talked in parliament a number of times about this facility and how important it is for the south-west," Mr Guy said.
Ms Britnell congratulated members of The Lookout steering committee for their hard work and perseverance.
"The committee has worked very hard for over seven years," she said.
"You've been persistent and diligent and unrelenting."
Ms Britnell said communities needed to accept that people with drug and alcohol issues needed compassion and understanding.
"I know there will be people who have concerns, but make sure when you think about that just acknowledge that drugs and alcohol are in our community and it's much better for us to help and get people on a pathway for a better future - rather than pretend its not happening," she said.
Uncle Locky Eccles spoke on behalf of the south-west's Aboriginal communities.
"We believe the proposed facility on country will be an excellent and appropriate step to assist local Aboriginal residents access treatment and fill a gap that is so desperately needed," he said.
A response from the state government on whether it will match the funds promise has been sought .
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
