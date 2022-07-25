Two elderly residents have died and a further 19 have tested positive amid a COVID-19 outbreak at a Camperdown nursing home, weekly federal data has revealed.
Two COVID-positive residents at Sunnyside House died - likely between the period of July 15-22 - according to the latest data from the Australian Government's Department of Health and Aged Care.
Advertisement
The disclosure of deaths is dependent on reporting from the aged-care facilities and its validation from the state government.
In some cases that may be delayed.
But the report notes a total of 19 residents and six staff were infected with COVID-19 in the week ending July 22, a 92 per cent increase on the home's previous weekly tally of 11 residents and two staff.
The non-profit facility provides 40 residential aged-care beds.
The Standard twice sought clarification and further detail from Sunnyside House relating to timing, the origin of the infections, vaccination status and how the outbreak was being managed.
No response was received.
The facility holds an outbreak management plan advised by the Department of Health, Infection Prevention Australia and the Barwon Health Public Health Unit.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It comes as the total number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes reported across the five south-west municipalities reached 117, a weekly increase of about 40 per cent.
The report notes Mercy Place Colac as the major contributor to the tally.
The home's numbers have nearly doubled in the seven days from July 15-22 to total 30 infections, 23 of which were recorded in residents.
Mercy Place Warrnambool's 40 cases and one death remained unchanged from the previous week.
A spokesperson for the aged-care provider told The Standard on July 21 there were no COVID-19 cases remaining at the facility but declined to provide further detail.
Elsewhere, Heywood Nursing Home's outbreak rose from one resident infection to six. An additional eight staff reportedly tested positive.
Moyne Health Services' Belfast House's tally also rose from one resident case to three. One staff member also tested positive.
In new appearances, infections in one resident and one staff member emerged at Warrnambool's Lyndoch Hostel, while Casterton Memorial Hospital Nursing Home's two new staff infections also saw it added to the report.
Advertisement
In a wider context, the number of COVID-19 cases across the south-west is continuing to rise steadily.
Latest state government data from a department of health tracker shows there are 1128 active infections across the region, up from the 1042 reported on Thursday.
Of those, 153 were recorded in the past 24 hours to 11am July 25.
That included 54 in Warrnambool, 25 in Moyne Shire, 35 in the Southern Grampians, 17 in Corangamite Shire and 22 in Glenelg Shire.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.