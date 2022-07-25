The Standard

Two elderly residents die in Camperdown nursing home as COVID-19 spreads: Report

By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:03am, first published 6:15am
TRAGEDY: Latest weekly data from the Australian Government's Department of Health and Aged Care reveals two recent deaths as a result of COVID-19 at Camperdown's Sunnyside House.

Two elderly residents have died and a further 19 have tested positive amid a COVID-19 outbreak at a Camperdown nursing home, weekly federal data has revealed.

