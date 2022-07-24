South-west produce and tourist attractions are the toast of the country, with a number featuring on television shows.
The latest show to feature a south-west delicacy is Taste of Australia with Hayden Quinn.
Mr Quinn, a former MasterChef Australia contestant, filmed segments at Gorge Chocolates in Cooriemungle on Tuesday and with Fonterra in Cobden on Wednesday.
Gorge Chocolates owners Ian and Angela Preuss also feature in the segment.
Mrs Preuss said Mr Quinn collected dark chocolate to use in a recipe.
"When they first got here they went up with Ian and looked at and filmed the alpacas (the Preuss' run alpaca stud Surilana Alpacas)," Mrs Preuss said.
"Ian told them a bit about the alpacas and they asked lots of questions.
"I love MasterChef so I've watched him on television a few times.
"He was a really nice friendly fellow, very relaxed and down to earth and the whole crew was really nice and interested in what we were doing.
"We really enjoyed the experience and it's a good appreciation and promotion of our region and some of the food products from our area."
Fonterra Australia marketing manager for Western Star Laura Blewitt said the episode of the show would feature the home of Western Star butter.
"It all starts on farm, so we started the day filming with Fonterra farmers Chris and Diana Place in Tesbury, they are multi-generational dairy farmers who are highly skilled and passionate about the dairy industry," Ms Blewitt said.
This was followed by filming Andrew Westlake from the Cobden factory.
He spoke about the history of the site and the process of converting milk into butter.
During the segment Mr Quinn cooks a recipe at Cobden Lake.
The segment is expected to appear in episode seven of the series on Channel 10 at 4.30pm on September 18.
Other towns along the Great Ocean Road that have featured on television in recent times include Schulz Organic Dairy in Timboon on ABC program Movin' To The Country, to the Great Ocean Road and Warrnambool on Channel Seven program My Road to Adventure hosted by actress and former Bachelor contestant Sam Frost and her sister.
Warrnambool also appeared in four episodes of this season of Everyday Gourmet with Justine Schofield.
Yet to air is the Tower Hill and Brett Clarke (Boorook) episode of actress and director Rachel Griffiths' new art series on ABC Great Southern Landscapes.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
