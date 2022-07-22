The Standard
Three men dead after shooting incident at Kirkstall

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 22 2022 - 8:45am, first published 6:15am
Emergency: Police attended at an incident in Scotts North Road, Kirkstall, on Friday morning. It was a double murder/suicide. Picture: Anthony Brady.

An ongoing dispute between neighbours was the catalyst for a double murder/suicide in which three men died at Kirkstall on Friday morning.

